BSF seizes heroin worth Rs 10 crore in Bikaner, Punjab smuggler held

In a major operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered 2.7 kg of heroin from a house in Bikaner’s Khajuwala area on Wednesday.

The consignment, valued at around Rs 10 crore in the international market, was seized during a joint operation of BSF and Bikaner Rawla Police.

Acting on intelligence inputs that drugs were being smuggled from Pakistan, BSF and police teams raided a house in the 1 KYD area of 21 BD village around 3 p.m. During the search operation, five packets of heroin kept in yellow envelopes were found hidden inside the house. The house belonged to one Sukhwant Singh, while the smuggler present there, Labh Singh alias Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested on the spot.

BSF Deputy Commandant Mahesh Chand Jat had received the intelligence input, while BSF Inspector Kamlesh Kumar played a key role in the successful operation.

In a separate operation, the BSF arrested a smuggler and seized 27 kg of silver from the fuel tank of his car along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB), in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal.

"Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, troops of the 143 Bn BSF, posted at the Tarali-1 Border Outpost, received information of an attempt to smuggle silver through the Hakimpur check-post. The company commander alerted all personnel on-duty personnel. Around 10:30 pm, during routine checks at the check-post, the troops stopped a car and questioned the driver. After he failed to satisfy their queries, the troops informed the company commander, who reached the spot and ordered a thorough search of the vehicle,” a senior BSF official said.

“After a long search, 20 packets were found. They were cleverly concealed in the car’s fuel tank. The packets contained silver ornaments and balls. The driver was arrested and taken to the BOP along with the silver,” he added.