CBI arrests two government officials in separate bribery cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it has arrested two government officials in Gujarat and Maharashtra in two separate bribery cases, following successful trap operations.

In the first case, CBI acted on a complaint against Ashokkumar Jadav, Auditor/Personnel of the Integrated Financial Advisor (IFA), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Gandhinagar.

The complainant, a proprietor of a private company, alleged that Jadav demanded a bribe of Rs 4 lakh -- about 2 per cent of a Rs 2.5 crore bid value -- for clearing a supply order related to CCTV equipment for the Air Force base in Pune.

On September 30, CBI laid a trap and caught Jadav while accepting Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant. He was immediately arrested.

The accused was produced before a special judge in Pune after obtaining a transit remand from Ahmedabad and has been sent to police custody till October 4, the CBI said in a statement.

In the second case, CBI registered a complaint against Lakshmishankar Mathuraparsad, Chief Office Superintendent at the Divisional Railway Hospital, Hingoli Gate, Nanded.

He was accused of demanding Rs 25,000 from a contractor for processing a pending bill of Rs 91,576 and a performance guarantee of Rs 1.25 lakh related to a housekeeping and cleaning contract. After negotiations, the amount was settled at Rs 20,000.

On September 29, CBI trapped Mathuraparsad at his residence in Nanded, where he was caught red-handed accepting the bribe. He was arrested on the spot.

According to CBI, subsequent searches were carried out at the residential and official premises of both officials.

CBI officials said incriminating documents and digital evidence were being scrutinised.

Both arrests underscore the agency’s continued crackdown on corruption within government offices. Further investigations are underway.