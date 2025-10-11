Live
Centre promotes political culture of respect: RS deputy chairman
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has said protecting the separation of powers of states and the Centre is not only a constitutional necessity, but it also helps promote a political culture of respect, dialogue and accommodation.
Addressing a session at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Bridgetown, Barbados, he said India’s experience has shown that unity in diversity is possible while safeguarding federal provisions.
“India’s experience shows unity in diversity is possible while safeguarding federal provisions.
India’s journey can serve as a guiding principle for other nations in promoting equitable regional development within a democratic framework,” Harivansh said in his concluding remarks.
The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman participated in the session on “National Parliaments vs Provincial, Territorial, Devolved Legislatures” at the conference on Thursday.
He apprised the participants from various countries about the key features of India’s federal structure and how some of the constitutional provisions operate with practical insights.
The session was aimed at identifying the structure of decentralisation in various
Commonwealth nations, focussing on the balance between national and sub-national legislatures and the sharing of best practices, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.
The deputy chairman touched upon the federal balance outlined in Schedule VII of the Constitution and the critical role played by successive finance commissions in managing the fiscal transfers between the national and state governments.