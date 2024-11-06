Centre to celebrate Mahatab’s 125th birth anniv

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre will organise various programmes across the country to mark the 125th birth anniversary of the State’s icon Harekrushna Mahatab.

In a post on X, Majhi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the decision. “The Government of India has decided to organise the 125th birth anniversary of Utkal Keshari Harekrushna Mahatab as a national celebration. This is a great tribute to the legendary nationalist leader of Odisha and a testament to #OdiaAsmita,” he said. The State government has also decided to organise various programmes throughout the year to celebrate ‘Mahatab Jayanti’, officials said. Besides organising various programmes on his contributions to promote Odisha and its culture, a biopic on him will be exhibited in schools, colleges and universities.

The government also decided to install a statue of Mahatab at his birthplace in Agarpada of Bhadrak district and build a memorial for him. A national seminar on his life will also be organised in Bhubaneswar from November 23 to 25.

The Chief Minister said Mahatab was one of those great leaders who contributed to India’s freedom and the formation of Odisha. A sub-committee would be formed to plan the programmes that will be organised across the State throughout the year, he said.

“Those who are involved in research on Mahatab would be encouraged. Besides, the books written by him would be republished in Hindi, English and other languages,” he said. Mahatab, popularly known as ‘Utkal Keshari’, was born on November 21, 1899. He was the first Chief Minister of Odisha and was also a Union minister.