Centre to introduce new farm laws: Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Centre will introduce new agricultural laws to provide farmers with strong legal protection against exploitation, warning of strict action against those supplying spurious seeds, fertilisers, and counterfeit pesticides. Chouhan made the remarks during a one-day visit to Chhattisgarh, interacting with farmers in Girhola and Khapri villages of Durg district. “The hard work of farmers, their crops and their future cannot be compromised under any circumstances.

The Centre has moved decisively towards strict and punitive action against elements causing losses to farmers through fake seeds, spurious fertilisers and counterfeit pesticides,” he