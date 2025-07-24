CEO conducts hearing with 25 deregistered parties in UP

In a significant move to review the status of inactive political outfits in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shri Navdeep Rinwa convened a formal hearing with representatives from 25 registered and unrecognized political parties at his office on Monday. The session was part of an accountability initiative following the issuance of show-cause notices to 119 inactive parties that have not contested any elections in the past six years.

The hearing focused on reviewing key compliance documents submitted by each party, including contribution reports, annual audit statements, and declarations of non-electoral activity. Presidents and General Secretaries of the parties were directed to furnish necessary affidavits and documentary records to justify their continued registration under election regulations.

Despite formal notice, only 25 of the 119 parties responded and attended the July 21 hearing.

The remaining 94 registered but inactive political parties failed to appear, prompting further scrutiny from the Election Office.

During the proceedings, CEO Rinwa emphasized the importance of maintaining electoral integrity and streamlining party registrations to ensure transparency. Further action, including potential deregistration, will be considered based on submitted records and subsequent review by election authorities. The exercise marks a renewed push toward cleansing the electoral roll and promoting active democratic participation across the state.