Challans of BS-III vehicles increased to 34% from previous day, says Delhi Traffic Police

New Delhi: In a bid to deal with environmental degradation, the Delhi Police is rigorously implementing punitive measures against people adding to vehicular pollution.

The focus is on ensuring that vehicle owners adhere to the necessary environmental standards, particularly possessing a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

According to traffic police, Tuesday witnessed an increase in challans of BS-III vehicles and they touched 34 per cent, which was up from 128 the previous day to 183 challans today.

Similarly, the prosecution of BS-IV vehicles touched 42 per cent and 917 challans were issued in comparison to the 518 challans issued on November 13.

The prosecution of trucks (except those carrying essential goods, etc.) touched 800 per cent on Tuesday in comparison to the previous day. As many as 49 LCVs registered outside Delhi were prosecuted in comparison to 11 the previous day.

The officer further stated that from November 3 to November 14, a total of 107 vehicles were impounded, and 15,327 challans were issued for lacking a valid PUCC.

“A total of 31 vehicles were impounded, and 38 challans have been issued for the operation of 10/15-year-old diesel/petrol vehicles while 19 challans have been issued for vehicles carrying C&D waste without proper covering,” said the Traffic Police.

“Overall 13,091 challans have been issued for improper parking, out of which seven vehicles have been impounded, 18,276 notices have also been issued for improper/obstructive parking, and 4,273 vehicles have been towed away by cranes,” said the official.

“A total of 1,360 challans have been issued for driving against the flow of traffic while four vehicles were impounded, while 28 vehicles were impounded and 9,233 challans were issued for violating the restriction timings and no-entry regulations. A total of 12,621 vehicles were checked and 6,115 non-destined/non-compliant vehicles were returned from the border entry points of Delhi,” said the official.