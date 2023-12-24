  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: Three Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Dantewada
x
Highlights

Three naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday.

Three Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Naxals, encounter, Chhattisgarh, National news, said the police on Sunday.

The incident took place between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Sukma border, added the police.

Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered. More details are awaited.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X