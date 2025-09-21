CID probe ordered, autopsy completed in Singapore

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the CID will probe the circumstances leading to the sudden death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

The state government has already directed the Assam Police to transfer all FIRs lodged in connection with the incident to the CID for a comprehensive inquiry.

“Multiple FIRs have been filed against Syamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the DGP to hand over all the cases to the CID for a consolidated investigation,” CM Sarma said.

Notably, Shyam Kanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the Northeast Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma worked as Garg’s manager.

The 52-year-old singer, best known nationally for the hit number ‘Ya Ali’ from the Bollywood film Gangster, passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering a seizure while swimming off a yacht in Singapore. He had reportedly complained of breathlessness before collapsing.

Despite being administered CPR and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, doctors declared him dead around 2.50 p.m. IST.

Authorities in Singapore have completed the post-mortem examination, and the body was formally handed over to members of his entourage in the presence of Indian embassy officials. CM Sarma said the remains would be embalmed and flown to New Delhi late on Saturday, before being taken to Guwahati in a chartered flight early Sunday.