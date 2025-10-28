CJI Gavai recommends Kant as his successor

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai on Monday set in motion the process to appoint his successor by recommending Justice Surya Kant, the seniormost judge of the Supreme Court, to the Union government.

Justice Kant, who is next in line for the role based on seniority, will be eligible to assume office upon Justice Gavai’s retirement on November 23. Once notified by the government, he will become the 53rd Chief Justice of India and is expected to serve until his retirement on February 9, 2027 — a tenure of about 14 months.

CJI Gavai handed over a copy of his recommendation letter to Justice Kant on Monday morning. The recommendation follows the Union government’s October 23 communication to Justice Gavai, requesting him to name his successor in accordance with established convention.

Chief Justice Gavai described Justice Kant as “suited and competent in all aspects to take the helm,” adding that his successor “will prove to be an asset to the institution as its head.” Reflecting on their shared background, Justice Gavai said, “Like me, Justice Kant also belongs to the class in society that has seen struggles at every stage in life, which makes me confident that he would be best suited to understand the pain and sufferings of those who need the judiciary to protect their rights.”

Justice Gavai took over as the 52nd Chief Justice of India in May 2025. As per the longstanding practice, the Law ministry writes to the incumbent CJI a little over a month before retirement, seeking the recommendation of the next in line by seniority.

The CJI then forwards the name formally to the government.