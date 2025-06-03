  • Menu
CM Dhami Reiterates Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed his government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption. He stated on Tuesday, "Our government is continuously taking action against corruption with full determination and transparency." He emphasized that no matter how influential or high-ranking an individual may be, "if they are found to be involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against them."



