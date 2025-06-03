Live
- Don’t Undermine Officers Committed to Rule of Law-MLC Dr. Bhandari
- Over 125 Konkani Poems Celebrated at 'Poetica' Gathering in Coastal Karnataka
- CM Dhami Reiterates Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption
- Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath takes key decisions
- PM Modi Calls Assam CM to Inquire About Flood Situation
- Adani stocks defy WSJ report; market shrugs off allegations amid Group's resilience
- IPL 2025: Gayle advices RCB, PBKS to maintain nerves in summit clash
- Ancient black hole jet twice the size of milky way discovered, challenges cosmic theories
- Cash row: Centre to table impeachment motion against Justice Varma in upcoming Parliament session
- Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to lead key experiments aboard ISS, boosting India's space presence
CM Dhami Reiterates Zero Tolerance Towards Corruption
Highlights
Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed his government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption. He stated on...
Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed his government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption. He stated on Tuesday, "Our government is continuously taking action against corruption with full determination and transparency." He emphasized that no matter how influential or high-ranking an individual may be, "if they are found to be involved in corruption, strict action will be taken against them."
Next Story