CM Majhi reviews readiness for ODI
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday visited Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and reviewed preparations for the ODI match between India and England on February 9.The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the arrangements after taking stock of the preparations.
“The preparatory work is being carried out under the direct supervision of all Odisha Cricket Association staff, district and State administration and Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj,” Majhi said.
“This is both a challenge and a matter of honour for us. I hope the match will be successfully organised,” the Chief Minister said.He also unveiled a special theme song on the occasion.
