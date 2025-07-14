CM orders probe into death of 5-yr-old elephant

Bhubaneswar: OdishaChief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the death of a five-year-old female elephant in Sambalpur district. According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the elephant was found dead early this morning after coming across a live wire in Sarpali village in Naktideul area of Redhakhol forest division in Sambalpur district. The wild elephant died after coming across live wire allegedly laid by someone to steal electricity, sources said. Expressing deep grief over the incident, Majhi said that the persons involved in the incident will not be spared and strict action will be taken against the accused, the CMO said.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a team of officers, led by chief conservator of forest Manoj Nair, has left Bhubaneswar for Nakatideul to investigate the incident, it said. Besides, senior forest officers and Energy department officials of the areas concerned have visited the spot to investigate the incident, the statement said. The death of a five-year-old jumbo was reported a day after another female wild elephant was found dead near a crop field at a village in Angul district. The forest department officials suspected that the elephant, around 15 years old, died due to illness.