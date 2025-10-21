CM prays at Hanumangarhi, seeking blessings for UP's prosperity

Ayodhya, October 20: Following the grand Deepotsav celebrations and the creation of a new world record, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Sankat Mochan Hanumangarhi on Monday morning. He performed rituals and offered prayers to Lord Hanuman for the prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister was warmly welcomed with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” as saints and priests greeted him with traditional rituals.

Later, he visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where he paid homage to Shri Ram Lalla, performed aarti, circumambulated the sanctum, and offered prayers at the Ram Darbar for the state’s progress and public welfare.

As he exited the temple premises, devotees greeted him with cheers. The Chief Minister acknowledged their warmth with folded hands and blessed the children.

During his visit to Ayodhya, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Diwali greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh, wishing them happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.