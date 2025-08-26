CM seeks TSU satellite unit in Gopalpur

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday urged the Centre to set up a satellite unit of the National Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU), the country’s lone cooperative institute, at Gopalpur in Ganjam district. The TSU is the country’s first national-level institute located in Gujarat that provides education, training and research in management, finance, law and rural development.

This was one of the demands of the State when Union Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The other demands of the the State were: proposal to extend the repayment period of PACS (primary agricultural cooperative societies) from 5 years to 10 years, operationaliding the sugar mills at Badamba in Cuttack district and Bolangir, setting up cold storage and warehouses in every district and sub-divisions, increasing the number of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), providing financial assistance to all new primary agricultural cooperatives and others.

“The Union Minister of State has promised that all cooperation will be provided to Odisha,” a statement issued by the CMO said, adding that the minister was apprised of various steps taken by the State government for the progress of the cooperative sector in the State.

The visiting Union minister, on his part, said the Central government has taken extensive steps for the development of cooperatives in various States. He said the Central government will provide all kinds of assistance required for the development of cooperatives by the Odisha government.

