CM Stalin to launch Pongal gift hamper distribution tomorrow

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the distribution of Pongal gift hampers on Thursday at a ration shop in Saidapet, Chennai.

Following this hampers will be distributed through ration shops across the state.

Ration cardholders will receive hampers containing one kg of raw rice, sugar, tamarind, sugarcane, Rs 1,000 in cash, and 21 other essential festival items.

To streamline the process and avoid overcrowding, the government is considering transferring the cash component directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. If challenges arise with bank transfers, the funds will be distributed traditionally through ration shops, accompanied by special tokens.

The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the production of 1.77 crore dhotis and an equal number of sarees. This represents a significant increase from the previous year, with 77 lakh more dhotis and 53 lakh more sarees being produced. These will be distributed to ration cardholders and beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme.

For the 2024-25 production cycle, cotton yarn will be used for manufacturing, while polyester yarn will be introduced in 2025–26. This initiative aims to benefit 63,000 power looms across the state.

Besides, the gift hampers, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) will operate 15,000 special buses from January 10 to 13 to accommodate travellers heading to their hometowns for the holidays. Out of these, 12,000 buses will depart from Chennai to various destinations, supplementing the 2,092 daily buses already in operation. Passengers can board these special buses from Termini at Kilambakkam, Koyambedu, and Madhavaram.

To curb exploitation by private omnibus operators charging exorbitant fares, the Tamil Nadu Transport Department has deployed 30 inspection teams. These teams will conduct statewide inspections and impose penalties, seize buses, or revoke permits in cases of violations.

As the festive season approaches, all trains from Chennai to southern districts are fully booked, and bus reservations are witnessing a significant rise. Over 75,000 reservations have already been made, with numbers expected to increase further. Public holidays for Pongal have been declared from January 14 to 16, creating a six-day break, including the following weekend.