CM undertakes aerial survey

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday undertook an aerial survey of the areas affected by cyclone Dana. Majhi was accompanied by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

He undertook the aerial survey of coastal areas of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar and Rajkanika of Kendrapara district, and Chandbali of Bhadrak district, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

After making the aerial survey, the Chief Minister asked the departments concerned to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and subsequent heavy rainfall as soon as possible so that relief can be provided to the affected people.

Cyclone Dana, which struck the Odisha coast early on Friday, has affected people in 1,671 gram panchayats under 108 blocks spread over 14 districts, Pujari said. The minister said the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has asked officials concerned to submit damage assessment reports by November 2 so that the State government can seek assistance from the Centre.