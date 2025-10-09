The arrest of Sresan Pharmaceuticals owner G. Ranganathan, the makers of Coldrif cough syrup case, in Kodambakkam, Chennai, came after at least 21 children died in Madhya Pradesh in separate incidents.

Sresan Pharmaceuticals director, the 75-year-old G Ranganathan arrest at his residence in Kodambakkam around midnight on Wednesday by a seven-member team of Madhya Pradesh police with the support of Ashok Nagar police. He will be taken to Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, where the majority of the deaths have been MP cough syrup deaths reported, after the transit remand is obtained.

Pharma company proprietor arrested Sections 304( reproachable homicide not amounting to murder), 27( contamination of medicine) and Sections 17( violations related to rules of medicines and cosmetics) and 18( trade of spurious medicines) of the medicines and Cosmetics Act.

The 73- time-old Ranganathan, who graduated as a drugstore from Madras Medical College, had spent further than 40 times in the profession. He was well known for Pronit, a nutritive saccharinity consumed by numerous people in Chennai..

He got approval and from then on he started venturing into poisonous Coldrif India and eventually established several small manufacturing units and introduced liquid nasal products. His other businesses had come under Sresan Pharmaceuticals while some of his close friends, who were the directors in Ceego Labs, supervised work at Iven Healthcare.

Industry experts used to speak of his contribution to the start-up journey of young entrepreneurs and about his active participation in industry associations, at least until a few weeks ago.

In contrast, his 2,000 sq ft factory on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway has been sealed off and the company registered office at Kodambakkam was closed last week, neighbours said. “He used to have people coming and going all the time. He shut down this place last week and his staff moved out the computers and equipment. They quietly shifted the things to another place last week in the middle of the night,” one of them said.