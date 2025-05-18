Cong frowns upon Tharoor selection

New Delhi: The selection of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to head a delegation abroad for diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor and his subsequent acceptance were frowned upon by his own party, which Saturday accused the government of playing politics with a "mischievous" mindset.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the confidence between the government and the principal Opposition party, which is normally there, has been shattered after the government asked the Congress to give names for all-party delegations abroad but named leaders of its own without consulting it. On Tharoor's inclusion, Ramesh said, "'Congress mein hona aur Congress ka hona mein zameen-aasmaan ka antar hai (There is a difference between being in the Congress and of the Congress).'" Though the Congress nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain and Amarinder Singh Raja Brar, the government announced that Opposition leaders Tharoor, Kanimozhi, Sanjay Jha and Supriya Sule and ruling alliance members Ravi Shankar Prasad, Baijayant 'Jay' Panda and Shrikant Shinde will lead the delegations to key partner countries to convey India's message of zero tolerance against terrorism following Operation Sindoor. Addressing a press conference, Ramesh also alleged that the entire diplomatic exercise is being done as the government's narrative stands punctured after Operation Sindoor was suddenly halted amid claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated between India and Pakistan to stop the hostilities. He asserted that the issue of sending delegations abroad to put across India's viewpoint on terrorism should not be politicised as he questioned the government's intentions. "I feel no honesty is left. They (the government) are playing games with a mischievous mindset," he said. Noting that the Congress is playing by rules, he alleged that

the BJP is targeting "the bodyline", drawing parallels with cricket where bodyline bowling is considered against the rules.