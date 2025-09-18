Live
- Markets rise amid US trade talk optimism
- Rupee rises 25ps to 87.84/$
- KIMS launches multi-specialty facility in B’luru
- Centre notifies CGST rates from Sept 22
- Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug
- Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision
- Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana
- SBI divests 13.18% stake in Yes Bank for Rs 8,889 cr
- Goyal to visit UAE today to discuss bilateral trade
- India’s exports likely to go up by 6% this year: Piyush Goyal
Congress Flags Assam BJP’s AI Video As Hate Content, Owaisi Accuses Party Of Spreading Fear
Highlights
Congress urges the Election Commission to act against an AI-generated Assam BJP video claiming the state would be overrun by minorities if BJP loses power, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams the party for stoking communal fear.
The Congress has asked the Election Commission to investigate an AI-generated video shared on X by the Assam BJP that depicts a grim scenario of the state “without BJP.”
The video shows a series of digitally created images, including visuals of men in skullcaps, women in burqas, and scenes tagged with phrases like “beef legalization” and “illegal immigrants,” alongside Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi against the backdrop of a Pakistani flag.
The Congress said it plans to lodge a police complaint, calling the video a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the video, accusing the BJP of “fear-mongering.” Defending the post, the Assam BJP described it as a “picturisation of a fact.”
