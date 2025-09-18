Congress Flags Assam BJP’s AI Video As Hate Content, Owaisi Accuses Party Of Spreading Fear

The Congress has asked the Election Commission to investigate an AI-generated video shared on X by the Assam BJP that depicts a grim scenario of the state “without BJP.”

The video shows a series of digitally created images, including visuals of men in skullcaps, women in burqas, and scenes tagged with phrases like “beef legalization” and “illegal immigrants,” alongside Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi against the backdrop of a Pakistani flag.

The Congress said it plans to lodge a police complaint, calling the video a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the video, accusing the BJP of “fear-mongering.” Defending the post, the Assam BJP described it as a “picturisation of a fact.”