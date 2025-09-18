  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Congress Flags Assam BJP’s AI Video As Hate Content, Owaisi Accuses Party Of Spreading Fear

Congress Flags Assam BJP’s AI Video As Hate Content, Owaisi Accuses Party Of Spreading Fear
x
Highlights

Congress urges the Election Commission to act against an AI-generated Assam BJP video claiming the state would be overrun by minorities if BJP loses power, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams the party for stoking communal fear.

The Congress has asked the Election Commission to investigate an AI-generated video shared on X by the Assam BJP that depicts a grim scenario of the state “without BJP.”
The video shows a series of digitally created images, including visuals of men in skullcaps, women in burqas, and scenes tagged with phrases like “beef legalization” and “illegal immigrants,” alongside Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi against the backdrop of a Pakistani flag.
The Congress said it plans to lodge a police complaint, calling the video a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also condemned the video, accusing the BJP of “fear-mongering.” Defending the post, the Assam BJP described it as a “picturisation of a fact.”
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick