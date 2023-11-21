Congress manifesto a bundle of lies: Gajendra Shekhawat

Jaipur : Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday termed the Congress manifesto as the bungle of lies and accused the Congress of misleading the public. Shekhawat said that the Congress party ruled for 15 years in Rajasthan and gave chance to only one person to become the Chief Minister thrice.

“Apart from making the state a rape capital, auctioning the lands of farmers and cheating the youth in the name of paper leak, nothing else has been done,” the minister said.

He said that the Congress had released the manifesto in 2018 which was a 44-page document but it did not fulfill even one of the promises and announcements made in its manifesto.

“Now they have come up with double manifesto of 85 pages. In the preface of the 2023 manifesto, they say that they have fulfilled 96 per cent of the promises made in the 2018 public manifesto. You can understand that the lie has been started from the preface itself,” Shekhawat said. He said that Congress had promised to the farmers that they will waive off the entire loan of the farmers in 10 days but what happened is in front of you.

“The land of more than 20,000 farmers of the state was auctioned and hundreds of farmers committed suicide due to debt. Farmers were promised compensation for crop damage, but no compensation was given,” he said.

He said that the Congress had said that it will provide fair price to the farmers for their crops, whereas the farmers of Rajasthan had to go to Haryana to sell millet.

“The manifesto promised to make Rajasthan self-reliant in terms of electricity, and had promised not to increase electricity rates, but today electricity is the most expensive in Rajasthan. The promise of providing 24 hours electricity also proved to be completely false,” he said.

He said that the Congress had also promised to expand the rural bus service so that people can get transportation facilities at affordable rates but the number of roadways buses in Rajasthan are less than before and no bus was purchased in last five years.



He said that there was a promise to stop gravel mining and to solve the parking system but that too was not fulfilled.



“Today, the drug addiction and alcoholism among the youth has also increased but the state government is paying no attention to the drug menace in the state,” the union minister said.

