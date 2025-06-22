Congress MP seeks urgent rescue of TN fishermen stranded in Iran, Israel

Congress MP from Kanyakumari, Vijay Vasanth, has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to initiate immediate diplomatic efforts to rescue Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu stranded in Iran and Israel amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday, Vasanth raised concerns about the safety of more than a thousand fishermen from the Kanyakumari district who are reportedly trapped in high-risk zones following the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

“The intensifying conflict has created a dangerous environment for civilians, particularly for Indian nationals working abroad,” Vasanth said in the letter.

“The situation has further deteriorated due to the military strikes by the United States in Iran today. Our fishermen now face grave threats to both their lives and livelihoods,” he said.

The parliamentarian highlighted that many fishermen from coastal Tamil Nadu are employed in the marine sector in Iran and Israel.

With mobility restricted and diplomatic conditions uncertain, their return to India has become increasingly difficult.

Drawing attention to the recent evacuation of Indian students from conflict-hit regions, Vasanth appealed to the Central government to extend similar assistance to the stranded fishermen.

“I earnestly request the Government of India to undertake immediate and effective diplomatic action to facilitate the safe evacuation of these citizens. Ensuring the safety of Indians abroad must be treated with utmost urgency,” he emphasised.

Vasanth’s appeal comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point, with increased risk to Indian workers, especially in coastal and oil-sector jobs.

While the Ministry of External Affairs has not yet issued an official statement on the fishermen’s situation, calls for action are growing louder from Tamil Nadu’s political and civil society circles.