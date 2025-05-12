Constitution supreme: Justice Gavai

New Delhi: Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, who is set to become the first Buddhist Chief Justice of India on May 14, on Sunday said no to any post-retirement assignment and put to rest the debate on whether Parliament or judiciary is superior by asserting the Constitution is supreme. In an informal chat with journalists at his residence here, Justice Gavai said that the top court judges were shocked to hear about the Pahalgam terror attack and referred to the full court meeting convened by him as CJI Sanjiv Khanna was away.

“When the country is in crisis, the Supreme Court cannot remain aloof. We are also part of the nation,” he said while touching upon issues ranging from pendency of cases to vacancies in courts, judges meeting commoners including politicians and the statements against the judiciary. Responding to queries about statements of politicians and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar that Parliament is supreme, he said, “The Constitution is supreme. This has been held in the 13-judge bench judgement in the Kesavananda Bharati judgement.” On the question relating to the judges accepting post-retirement political assignments like the posts of governors. “I do not have any political ambition…I will not take any post retirement assignments,” Justice Gavai said.