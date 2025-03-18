Construction for four-lane road between Purnea and Khagaria to start soon, informs Minister

Patna: Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin announced in the Bihar Legislative Council on Tuesday that construction for the long-awaited four-lane highway between Purnea and Khagaria will soon start.

The 150 km-long National Highway between Khagaria and Purnea will be built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Nitin Nabin also informed the House about an additional two-lane bridge over the Kosi River. The statement of Nitin Nabin came in response to a query raised by MLC Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh and assured that the government is committed to improving connectivity in Central Bihar and Seemanchal regions.

The idea behind the four-lane project between Khagaria and Purnea is to boost economic development in the region apart from improving travel efficiency and safety.

Over the past few years, the Bihar government, in support of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed several 4-lane projects including Patna-Buxar, Arrah-Mohania, Rajauli-Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama-Bakhtiyarpur, Patna-Gaya-Dobhi, and other roads.

Besides, many projects including Patna to Bihta, Amas-Darbhanga, and others are currently underway in Bihar.

The Bihar government is working on the line of constructing four and six-lane roads to achieve a target to reach Patna from any remote district in four hours.

Besides, the Bihar Government also informed the House about strengthening farmer organizations.

During the Bihar Legislative Council session, MLC Sarvesh Kumar raised a question about promoting farmers' organizations in the state.

In response, Deputy CM and Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha provided key updates on the government's efforts.

He pointed out that 696 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have been established in Bihar.

More than 10,000 farmer organizations are actively working in the state, the Agriculture Department is issuing licenses and authorization letters to support FPOs.

In Bihar, 193 FPOs are authorized for seed distribution, 46 FPOs for pesticide sales, and 189 FPOs are authorized for fertilizers.

Sinha informed the House about strengthening agricultural infrastructure in Bihar to boost farmers' access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides and encourage collective farming and better market access.