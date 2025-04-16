Cops are real heroes of society, says Rajasthan CM; makes key announcements

Jaipur: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while addressing the Rajasthan Police Foundation Day celebrations, praised the unwavering dedication, bravery, and service of the state police personnel. He said the police uniform is not merely a piece of clothing but a powerful symbol of duty, commitment, and sacrifice.

Calling the policemen the true heroes of society, he acknowledged their round-the-clock efforts to protect lives and property, often working in the harshest conditions and through every challenge. In his speech at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA), the Chief Minister said that Foundation Day is an important occasion to express collective respect and gratitude to the police force.

He paid homage to the martyred personnel who had laid down their lives in the line of duty, reaffirming the state’s commitment to honouring their memory and supporting their fellow officers.

Marking the occasion, CM Sharma made several key announcements to improve the welfare of police personnel and modernise the department. He declared an increase in the uniform allowance from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 for personnel from constable to assistant sub-inspector, along with a raise in mess allowance from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,700 for officers up to the rank of police inspector.

Additionally, he announced free travel facilities for policemen from constable to inspector rank in semi-deluxe buses, supplementing their existing travel privileges.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would take all necessary steps to ensure timely promotions and address the needs of the police force. Highlighting the role of police in society, CM Sharma emphasised that the police serve as a protective shield for the public. Beyond maintaining law and order, they are actively involved in crime prevention, traffic regulation, disaster management, and promoting social harmony.

He underscored that effective policing is not only about apprehending criminals but also about fostering public trust and ensuring a sense of security across communities.

CM Sharma advocated for greater community engagement through regular communication between the police and citizens.

According to him, initiatives such as organising meetings in villages and urban neighbourhoods, visiting educational institutions, and running awareness campaigns at community centres are essential to building a positive perception of the police, especially among the youth.

He also stressed the importance of quick complaint redressal and the adoption of technology to improve transparency and efficiency in policing.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering the police force, the Chief Minister announced the creation of a Rs 200 crore Police Modernisation and Infrastructure Fund.

He also shared that approval has been granted for the recruitment of 10,000 new personnel to strengthen law and order, alongside the creation of 5,500 posts, with another 3,500 proposed for the current year.

Further, administrative and financial approvals have been issued for the establishment of Padmini Kalibai and Amritadevi Mahila Police Battalions, as well as for the creation of 1,000 constable posts in the first phase to form 500 Kalika patrolling teams.

In a significant move to bolster cyber capabilities and digital surveillance, the government will establish the Sardar Patel Centre for Cyber Control and War Room for Rs 350 crore under the Police Headquarters. Furthermore, about 750 motorcycles and 500 light vehicles have been added to enhance police mobility, and Rs 27 crore has been allocated for advanced equipment.

The government has also approved the expansion and upgrade of the Police Telecommunication Training Centre into the Rajasthan Police Technical Training Academy.

In total, around Rs 60 crore has been sanctioned to improve police operations and efficiency.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sharma laid a wreath at the Police Martyrs Memorial to honour the brave police personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice. Following this, he inspected the parade at the academy and presented Police Medals and Chief Minister's Commendable Service Medals to distinguished officers and personnel in recognition of their exemplary service.

In his concluding remarks, the Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s unwavering dedication to strengthening and modernising the police force, ensuring that Rajasthan remains a safe and secure state for all.