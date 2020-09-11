Coronavirus: Supreme Court directs States to fix reasonable price for ambulance services

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its concern over the way ambulance providers charge an excessive amount of money to provide service to Covid-19 patients and directed the States to fix a reasonable price for ambulance services.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, was hearing a petition seeking appropriate order and or directions to increase ambulance services to ensure proper service to Covid positive patient cases in the country.

The bench said that States are bound by advisory already issued by the Central government to ensure this during this pandemic time, all State governments must ensure that the number of ambulances must be sufficient.

It said that ambulances should be provided in each district to help Covid patients to hospitals.