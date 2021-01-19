Coronavirus vaccine won't kill you

New Delhi: AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Monday allayed apprehensions about the coronavirus vaccines and assured that the side-effects will not result in death of the beneficiary.

The nationwide Covid vaccination drive had commenced on January 16 and a total of 447 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the first two days, with most of them being minor along with three cases of hospitalisation. "Even if a person takes Crocin or Paracetamol, they may develop allergic reactions. There is nothing to worry about. There is no side-effect which would result in death," Dr Guleria said. He added, "Main side-effects are body ache, fever, pain at injection site which subside in 1-2 days and take place in less than 10 per cent of people. If the side-effects are severe, there could be skin rashes, nausea, difficulty in breathing."

The AIIMS Director said that people must come forth to get vaccinated if they want India to come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, decrease the mortality rate, bring the economy back on track and reopen schools.