Couple held at Surat airport with over 20 kg gold paste
Surat/New Delhi: A couple coming from Dubai were apprehended by the CISF and Customs at the Surat airport for allegedly smuggling in over 20 kg of gold paste by concealing it under their clothes, officials said. The incident took place around 10 pm on July 20.
The couple were first noticed by a plainclothes official of the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) intelligence wing when they deboarded an Air India flight, the officials said.
“The duo, residents of Gujarat, caught the officer’s attention due to their unusual walking pattern and slight bulges around their abdominal area, which did not match the natural body contour,” a senior CISF officer said.
The security official alerted Customs authorities at the airport and the latter intercepted them. They conducted a thorough physical checking of the couple. While the man was dressed in a shirt and trousers, the woman was wearing a salwar suit.