CP Radhakrishnan Meets PM Modi After Being Named NDA’s Vice-Presidential Candidate

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after being declared the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the post of Vice President.

Radhakrishnan, who arrived in the national capital to attend various NDA meetings, interacted with several leaders. Following their meeting, Prime Minister Modi posted on social media platform X:

"Met C P Radhakrishnan ji. Congratulated him on being named as the NDA's vice-presidential candidate. His vast experience of public service and expertise in various fields will enrich our country. May he continue to serve the country with the same dedication and determination as before."





Radhakrishnan is expected to file his nomination on August 20 and will be felicitated during the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

On his arrival in New Delhi earlier in the day, the Maharashtra Governor and NDA’s Vice-Presidential nominee was welcomed by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Ram Mohan Naidu, Prahlad Joshi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other leaders.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he has held since July 31, 2024. Previously, he was the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024, and also held additional charge as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A senior BJP leader, Radhakrishnan was twice elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore and has also served as the Tamil Nadu BJP state president.

The Congress, meanwhile, has criticized the NDA’s choice, describing Radhakrishnan as “another RSS man,” continuing its attack on the ruling alliance over key constitutional appointments.

It is worth noting that the post of Vice President fell vacant on July 21, after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament citing health reasons. The Vice President’s tenure is for five years.

The Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, under Articles 64 and 68 of the Constitution. The election process is conducted by the Election Commission under the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952. As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice President is elected through a single transferable vote system by proportional representation, and voting is done by secret ballot.