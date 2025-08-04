Create 'passenger stops' beneath metro stations on Kapurbawdi-Ghodbunder stretch: Sarnaik

Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday asked officials to create "dedicated passenger stops" beneath each of the eight metro rail stations between Kapurbawdi and Ghodbunder Road in Thane city.

The minister carried out an inspection of the ongoing works along with officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Transport Department, a statement from his office said.

Highlighting safety concerns raised by citizens about the current location of metro station staircases, which are situated between the main road and service road, Sarnaik said this could pose risks to passengers in the future.

"Sarnaik instructed officials to reserve sections of the service road directly under each metro station as exclusive passenger stops. These zones will cater only to public transport vehicles. Entry of private vehicles will be barred. The move will ensure passenger safety and prevent traffic bottlenecks," the statement said.

Sarnaik also ordered that the entire Ghodbunder Road be concretized to enhance road durability and reduce maintenance costs.