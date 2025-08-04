Live
- Tipu Sultan Water Supply Remark Sparks Political Row in Karnataka
- KL Deemed to be University Launches “Skill Palaver” – A Project-Based Learning Hackathon to Strengthen Industry Readiness
- Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Celebrates 16 Glorious Years of ANTHE with the Launch of ANTHE 2025
- Aon appoints Sushant Sarin as Head of Strategy and Commercial Risk Solutions for India
- Molahalli Shivarao Remembered as Cooperative Pioneer at 145th Birth Anniversary
- Engineering Students from Moodbidri Win State Honours for Eco-Friendly Innovation
- Signature Global Receives CARE A+ Rating for ₹875 Crore Non-Convertible Debentures
- ABD’s Sterling Reserve B7 spreads its magic with a new blend in -Hyderabad
- Becker Partners Exclusively with Simandhar in India — A New Era Begins for Commerce Students in CPA, CMA & Global Accounting Careers
- UP: Four arrested with centuries-old stolen idols from Bahraich temple
Create 'passenger stops' beneath metro stations on Kapurbawdi-Ghodbunder stretch: Sarnaik
Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday asked officials to create "dedicated passenger stops" beneath each of the eight metro rail...
Maharashtra transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday asked officials to create "dedicated passenger stops" beneath each of the eight metro rail stations between Kapurbawdi and Ghodbunder Road in Thane city.
The minister carried out an inspection of the ongoing works along with officials of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and the Transport Department, a statement from his office said.
Highlighting safety concerns raised by citizens about the current location of metro station staircases, which are situated between the main road and service road, Sarnaik said this could pose risks to passengers in the future.
"Sarnaik instructed officials to reserve sections of the service road directly under each metro station as exclusive passenger stops. These zones will cater only to public transport vehicles. Entry of private vehicles will be barred. The move will ensure passenger safety and prevent traffic bottlenecks," the statement said.
Sarnaik also ordered that the entire Ghodbunder Road be concretized to enhance road durability and reduce maintenance costs.