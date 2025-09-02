CRPF Is the Backbone of Internal Security, Says Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Belagavi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar lauded the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as a symbol of impartiality, nationalism, service, and unwavering commitment to the nation. Speaking at the inauguration of new infrastructure at the Cobra School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics (CSJWT) in Belagavi on Tuesday, the Minister emphasized the indispensable role of the CRPF in maintaining peace and conducting elections across India.

“It is impossible to hold peaceful elections anywhere in the country without the CRPF,” Sanjay said. “Whenever any state requests central forces, the first name that comes up is CRPF. If the people of India sleep peacefully, it is because of their silent sacrifice.”

The Minister inaugurated a newly constructed AV Hall, Subordinate Officers’ Mess, and barracks for 180 jawans—facilities built at a cost of Rs 36 crores. These additions include modern classrooms, seminar halls, audio-visual and IED model rooms, and sand model infrastructure, aimed at enhancing tactical training for jungle warfare.

BJP Telangana in-charge Abhay Patil, MLA Vitthal Halagekar, CRPF South Zone ADG Ravideep Sahi, IG Dr. Vipul Kumar, DIG Subhash Chandra, and other senior officials attended the event.

Highlighting the role of the CRPF’s elite COBRA unit, Sanjay praised its contribution to counter-Naxal operations. “The areas once plagued by Naxalism are now witnessing development. The COBRA force has played a commendable role in this transformation,” he said.

He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Naxalism will be completely eradicated by March next year. “The days when Naxalism will disappear are not far away. The CRPF will be central to that victory.”

Sanjay urged jawans to serve with the spirit of “Nation First,” reaffirming the Modi government’s commitment to their welfare and the nation’s internal security.









Delete Edit



