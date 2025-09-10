Delhi Cab Driver Arrested For Lewd Act In Front Of Student

Police in Delhi’s North Campus have arrested a cab driver after he allegedly masturbated in front of a student during a ride in the Maurice Nagar area. The accused, identified as Lom Shankar, was taken into custody on Monday following the student’s complaint. An FIR has been filed, and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized.

This disturbing incident follows a similar case in Gurugram last month, where a model accused a man of exposing himself and masturbating near Rajiv Chowk. The video she recorded went viral, leading police to identify and arrest the accused, Abhilash Kumar, a private firm employee, on August 6.

Both cases have highlighted growing concerns over women’s safety in public spaces and sparked outrage on social media.