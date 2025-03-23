Delhi CM to present historic Budget tomorrow: Virendra Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the historic Budget 2025-26 to be presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday would be development-oriented and contain beneficial announcements for everyone.

Addressing media persons, he said, “I think the Budget will be a big boon for people. This will be a Budget dedicated to the people of Delhi. It will be a Budget related to what we have said in our manifesto.”

“I am confident that this historic Budget will contain good news for everyone. We will now take Delhi on the path of development. The coming Budget will be one prepared by the people of Delhi,” he said.

The way the government has increased the pace of work, party supporters should join its efforts to take forward its work, he said.

“The promises that we have made in Delhi have raised expectations of the public and our workers will work with the government on those expectations. We will form such a good government in Delhi that it will bring about visible change in the city,” he said.

Sachdeva, who on Sunday completed two years as President of Delhi BJP, said, “It was on this day that I was given this responsibility. I am satisfied that all the workers of Delhi have worked with passion and enthusiasm for two years.”

The inspiration given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah helped the party win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

“After that, we had the confidence that we would be successful in removing this corrupt government of Delhi. It is my experience that the workers of Delhi are very hardworking and work honestly. The amount of love and inspiration given to us by the central leadership is the reason why we are in power in Delhi today,” said Sachdeva.

The Delhi BJP President said that by following instructions given by PM Modi, the party was successful in uprooting a government in Delhi which left no opportunity to loot and commit corruption.