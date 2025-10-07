Delhi declares Oct 7 holiday on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on October 7 to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. All government offices, schools, and educational institutions in the capital will remain closed on the occasion.

The Special events and processions will be held across the city to honor Valmiki, who is regarded as the “Adikavi” of Indian literature and the author of the Ramayana. Known as a symbol of equality, justice, and humanity, his teachings continue to inspire people across generations. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta extended greetings to the people of Delhi, saying that Valmiki’s message of dignity and respect guides society even today. She added that the values of equality and justice, which he stood for, are reflected in the country’s development journey. Gupta will also participate in the events scheduled in the capital.

According to an official statement, the Delhi government will organize a special program at the Secretariat on October 6 under the Social Welfare Department. The event will highlight Valmiki’s life, philosophy, and contributions to Indian society. The holiday, the government said, is not only an opportunity for employees and students to participate in the celebrations but also a gesture of respect for India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.