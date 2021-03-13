DGCA asks airlines to deboard passengers who do not wear masks properly despite repeated warnings

Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) today asked airlines to de-board passengers who do not wear their masks properly despite repeated warnings.

The aviation regulator said there must be strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by air travellers. DGCA said it has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to COVID 19 protocols and do not wear masks properly or maintain social distancing after entering airport premises.









DGCA has also directed that passengers shall wear masks and maintain social distancing norms at all times during air travel. The mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances. CISF or other police personnel deployed at the entrance of the airport shall ensure that no one is allowed to enter the airport without wearing a mask.

DGCA said in case any passenger does not follow COVID 19 protocol, they should be handed over to security agencies after proper warnings. If any passenger does not adhere to wearing of mask properly even after repeated warnings, they will be de-boarded.