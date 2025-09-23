Dholakia had no political enemy: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday lauded senior BJD leader and former minister Rajendra Dholakia, who recently passed away. The Chief Minister undertook a one-day visit to Nuapada district and attended the memorial meeting of Dholakia, organised by his family. Several BJD leaders, including BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra, BJD women’s wing president Snehangini Chhuria, also attended the memorial meeting.

While paying tribute to Dholakia, Majhi said, “Late Dholakia may have had political rivals, but he had no political enemies. He was elected to the Assembly four times and became a minister once. He made invaluable contributions to the development and transformation of Nuapada and the entire State.”

The Chief Minister said that Nuapada district and Odisha have lost a capable politician in Dholakia’s demise. Dholakia was elected to the Assembly from the Nuapada seat four times in 2004, 2009, 2019 and 2024.

The Chief Minister met the late MLA’s wife, Simal Dholakia, and son Jay and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. The Chief Minister also received complaints from the public during his visit to Nuapada district. “Though far away from Bhubaneswar, Nuapada is in our focus. I will visit the district frequently and remain committed to its overall development,” Majhi told reporters.