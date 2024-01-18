Disturbing Incident Unfolds: 14-Year-Old Allegedly Raped By Mother's Live-In Partner In Delhi's Burari

In north Delhi's Burari area, a 14-year-old girl was reportedly subjected to sexual assault by her mother's live-in partner, as revealed by the police on Wednesday. A case has been filed at the Burari police station, invoking sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



The accused, identified as Ankit Yadav (29) from Loni in Ghaziabad and employed as a bus driver, was apprehended and subsequently incarcerated.

According to the police, the woman, who had three children from a previous marriage, separated from her husband eight years ago. Since then, she has been in a live-in relationship with Yadav, as mentioned in the FIR. The alleged incident occurred on July 23 when the woman was hospitalized, leaving her children unattended at home. It is claimed that Ankit seized the opportunity to sexually assault the minor. Additionally, the senior police officer stated that Ankit had reportedly threatened and committed similar acts on previous occasions.

The woman reported the matter to the police, prompting swift legal action. The survivor underwent medical examination and counseling, and her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was recorded. The accused, Ankit Yadav, was arrested and subsequently placed in judicial custody, as per the police statement.