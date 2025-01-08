Dushyant says people eager to end 'corrupt' rule

New Delhi: The Election Commission is likely to announce the Delhi Assembly election schedule on Tuesday, a development eagerly awaited by both political leaders and voters. Reacting to the anticipation, BJP National General Secretary and Karol Bagh candidate Dushyant Kumar Gautam expressed confidence and criticised the ruling party saying people are eager to end the 'corrupt' rule.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP leader stated, "We were waiting for this moment, and so were the people of Delhi. They are eagerly awaiting the elections to rid themselves of the corrupt party. This party, which should have invested in schools and development, instead misused public funds for personal luxuries, including building a 'Sheesh Mahal'. They have plundered Delhi, and the citizens are ready for a change."

Gautam emphasised that the upcoming elections represent a pivotal moment for Delhi's democracy. He added, "In our system, democracy is paramount. This is the moment we have been waiting for. Our workers are enthusiastic, the public is excited, and together we will ensure freedom from this scandal-ridden government."

When asked about Arvind Kejriwal's comments regarding the Centre orchestrating arrests of political opponents, Gautam dismissed such concerns, asserting that constitutional bodies operate inde-pendently and within their boundaries.

He said, "Those who fear defeat tend to make baseless allegations. Their anxiety is evident in their words. Such comments reflect desperation and an attempt to divert attention from their failures."

Gautam expressed optimism about the BJP’s chances in the elections, reiterating the party’s com-mitment to development and good governance.

He claimed that the public’s frustration with corruption and inefficiency has reached its peak, making them eager for a new beginning under the BJP's leadership.