ECI issues revised guidelines for design, printing of EVM ballot papers; sends letter to CEOs of States/UTs

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued fresh instructions standardising the design and printing of ballot papers used in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for both parliamentary and Assembly elections.

The move aims to ensure greater clarity, uniformity, and transparency in the voting process.

According to the circular sent to all Chief Electoral Officers on Wednesday, the revised norms cover the format, language, photographs, font size, paper colour and printing process of ballot papers. The Commission has mandated that the particulars of elections — including constituency name, year, and type of election — will now be printed only in English at the centre of the ballot paper.

The serial number of the paper will appear on the top left corner, while the sheet number will be on the top right if more than one sheet is required due to a higher number of candidates.

“The names of the contesting candidates including NOTA option shall be printed in the same language or languages in which the list of contesting candidates has been prepared. CEO of the State/UT concerned shall choose appropriate font type for printing of names of the candidates in States/UTs. The font size of names of all candidates/NOTA shall be the same and adequately big,” the letter read, signed by Under Secretary, Abhishek Tiwari.

Candidate names, along with the NOTA option, must be printed in the same language(s) as in the official list of contesting candidates, with uniform font type and size.

Each candidate’s panel will feature the serial number (in international Indian numerals), name, coloured photograph of size 2 cm x 2.5 cm, and election symbol.

“The serial number of the candidate shall be indicated in the international form of Indian numerals. The font size of serial number of candidate/NOTA shall be 30 and printed in BOLD,” it said.

“Photograph of the candidates shall be printed in colour (unless the candidate has provided only black and white photograph). The candidate's face should occupy three-fourth of the space in the photograph,” it noted.

For ballot paper colour, white sheets will be used in parliamentary elections and pink sheets for Assembly polls.

The ECI has also standardised the GSM 70 and specified the RGB code for pink paper to maintain consistency.

The guidelines restrict a maximum of 15 candidate names on a single sheet, with the NOTA option placed after the last candidate.

If fewer than 16 names are listed, the space below will remain blank.

Printing will be carried out preferably at government or semi-government presses, though private presses may be engaged under strict safeguards if necessary.



