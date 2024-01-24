Live
ED grills late top CPI-M leader Kodiyeri’s son Bineesh
Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate questioning former CPI-M state Secretary late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s younger son Bineesh Kodiyeri on Wednesday has raised eyebrows in the ruling CPI-M in Kerala.
ED sources said the questioning was related to Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which began at around 11.30 a.m. at the agency's office here.
Incidentally, in 2020 Bineesh, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and was jailed in Bengaluru for an year after which he got bail. The Karnataka High Court later stayed all the proceedings in the case.
It was at that time that his business dealings came under scrutiny and based on that, he was asked to appear before the ED with all relevant documents pertaining to the various businesses he does.
Bineesh is presently the Joint Secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).