Eid festivities in full swing as people throng mosques, dargahs

New Delhi : People across the country gathered at mosques on Monday to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, celebrating the festival with joy and fervour.

Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed across India after the Shawwal crescent moon was sighted in multiple states, including Assam, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. With the last fast of Ramadan observed on Sunday, the festivities are in full swing on Monday.

In the capital, a large crowd assembled at Jama Masjid to offer Namaz. Security arrangements were heightened to ensure the festival remained peaceful.

“On this holy occasion, I wish everyone Eid Mubarak. The situation is peaceful, and everyone is celebrating with harmony,” a local devotee at Jama Masjid told IANS.

Another worshipper, speaking to IANS, said, “The atmosphere is really wonderful. With this Eid, Ramadan has come to an end, and we are celebrating with enthusiasm.”

Across Uttar Pradesh, people gathered at mosques to mark the occasion. In Hardoi, prayers were offered at an Eidgah, with people rejoicing on the last day of the holy month.

“The Eid prayers were offered very smoothly, and the atmosphere was truly wonderful. There is peace and harmony everywhere,” a local told IANS.

In Mumbai, large congregations were seen at religious places such as Juma Masjid and Mahim Dargah, with tight security measures in place.

“During this Eid, in Ramadan, Muslims fast, worship, and seek Allah’s blessings. They recite the Quran, offer Taraweeh prayers, and listen to the recitation of the Quran,” said a local while speaking to IANS.

People were seen exchanging greetings and embracing each other after offering prayers.

In Rajasthan’s Ajmer, devotees gathered at the revered shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti to offer prayers and mark the festival.

The celebrations across the country showcased a spirit of unity, joy, and devotion, with people embracing the essence of Eid-ul-Fitr.