‘Emergency was not a black day for democracy’
Mumbai: As the Centre marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday defended the Emergency imposed in 1975, saying it was not a “black day” for democracy.
Speaking to the mediapersons, Raut said, “Look, people say that the Emergency imposed is a black day for the democracy and the constitution of the country. We do not believe this. Balasaheb Thackeray openly supported the Emergency. The day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in this country was a black day for the country. The day we stopped the war under the pressure of President Trump and mortgaged our self-respect was also a black day for us.” His comments came amid heated political debate on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency and recent remarks by Amit Shah, who targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family, referring to them as a “royal family” that weakened democracy.
Reacting sharply to Shah’s statement, Raut hit back, saying, “The sacrifices made by Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, these families sold their homes for the country for the freedom struggle, you businessmen can never do that. Mahatma Gandhi did not have a royal family, right? Nothing happens in politics just by having money and power. One should also understand a little history...”
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the Congress party over the imposition of Emergency in 1975, terming it as the “darkest chapter” in India’s democratic history.