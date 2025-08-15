Emulate values of freedom fighters: Pany

Dhenkanal: “We are proud of 79th India Independence Day. We should celebrate Independence Day with joy and respect our freedom fighters and nation-builders who contributed to India’s freedom from Britisher rule,” said Dhenkanal Lok Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany. Talking to ‘The Hands India,” Pany said, “We should emulate the values of freedom fighters so that the present and the next generation can inculcate rich values and patriotic spirit for nation-building.”

“We enjoy freedom because our predecessors and freedom fighters dedicated their lives for our country despite challenges on road to independence of our country. India is now marching, our external policy is based on values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We have national spirit. We should stand by neighbours when they are in need,” Pany said.

Both the Central and the State governments are working in close coordination for Viksit Bharat and Viksit Odisha, he said. “Despite diversity, we respect all faiths and respect rights of every citizen. We are a democratic country and should not bow down before others.