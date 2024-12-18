Live
Endocrine conference held
Berhampur: Prevalence of diabetes is in upswing across the globe, including India, and periodic update of the doctors involved in care of diabetic patients and those with endocrine disorders is important. ENDIACon-2024, a State level conference, addressed various aspects of diabetes and endocrinology.
The speakers requested the doctors to reach out to people in distress through proper management. The conference was organised by Dr Sunil Kumar Kota, Consultant Endocrinologist from Swasthya Sadan-Berhampur, in association with PG Department of General Medicine-MKCG Medical College and IMA (Indian Medical Association)-Berhampur.
There were a total of 40 deliberations on different aspects of diabetes and endocrinology to be delivered by academic experts from across Odisha. Doctors from General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedics, Ophthalmology, ENT and Psychiatry attended the sessions.