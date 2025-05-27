Environment for international students in US is quite worrying: Foreign policy expert

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over mass deportations by the US and its fresh warning to Indian and other foreign students that skipping classes or dropping out of their courses may lead to the risk of losing their visa status, a foreign policy expert has expressed concern over the prevailing sentiment there.

Robinder Sachdev said that while the warning is technically valid, the broader environment in the US has become increasingly hostile to immigrants.

"On one level, what America is saying is correct. Students on visas are expected to attend classes regularly, maintain good academic standing, and continue their studies. If they don't, they are violating the terms of their visa. So, America’s warning is understandable from that perspective," Sachdev told IANS.

However, he emphasised a deeper concern.

"The atmosphere in the US has turned anti-immigrant. There's a growing sentiment that no immigrant - whether a student or an H1B tech worker - should be allowed in. During the Trump administration, there has been particular scrutiny of students, especially those involved in political activities or demonstrations. Even minor infractions, like a traffic violation, are being used as grounds for visa cancellation," he said.

He added that universities have been directed to report any charges or concerns involving international students. "Any student with even a minor charge against them is being flagged. The administration is aggressively cancelling visas under such circumstances. This makes the current environment very troubling for international students in the US," Sachdev said.

This warning follows a series of mass deportation drives carried out by the US government earlier this year, many of which targeted students and other immigrants.

In response, several colleges across the US have issued advisories urging international students not to travel outside the country to avoid the risk of visa complications or cancellation.

The growing apprehension among foreign students reflects a broader shift in US immigration policy, where even legitimate visa holders are now facing increased scrutiny and uncertainty about their future in the country.



