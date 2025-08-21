Every Eligible Family Will Get a House”: Keshav Prasad Maurya Reaffirms Commitment to PMAY-Grameen

Lucknow: Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya has reiterated the Uttar Pradesh government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring housing for all eligible rural families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Grameen (PMAY-G). Speaking in Lucknow, he emphasized that no deserving beneficiary will be left out, and no ineligible person will be included, as the state moves forward with the implementation of the scheme.

Maurya highlighted the completion of the Awas Plus Survey–2024, which will serve as the foundation for identifying new beneficiaries. The survey follows the successful housing allocation to 36.57 lakh families listed in the 2018 survey. The newly identified households are currently undergoing verification by government officials, after which a permanent eligibility list will be finalized through Gram Sabha approval. Maurya directed officials to ensure that the benefits of PMAY-G reach the truly needy, and that the Appellate Committees act swiftly and fairly in resolving grievances. He described the scheme as a cornerstone of rural development, aimed at replacing crude and dilapidated shelters with safe, permanent housing.

Commissioner of Rural Development, GOS Priyadarshi, confirmed that all district-level committees have been constituted and are operational.

With robust systems of verification, grievance redressal, and community oversight, the PMAY-Grameen scheme continues to be a transformative force in rural housing—bringing dignity, safety, and stability to millions across Uttar Pradesh.















