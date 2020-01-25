Ex-MP of AIADMK arrested in Coimbatore

Chennai: Former AIADMK member of Parliament K.C. Palaniswamy was arrested on Saturday morning at his residence in Coimbatore allegedly for running a AIADMK website.

A member of AIADMK since the party founder late M.G. Ramachandran days, Palaniswamy was expelled from the party in 2018 for saying that the party could support the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led central government if the Cauvery Management Board is not set up.

"The website started to oppose V.K. Sasikala, was operational since 2017. Someone had told me that asking people to become AIADMK members and vote for two leaves through the website was considered as an offence and now the action, Palaniswamy told IANS over the phone from Sulur police station.

He said the website was started for electing General Secretary for the party.

According to him, his expulsion from the party has been challenged in the Delhi High Court and the matter will be heard early next month.

Palaniswamy said he had never said he is the real AIADMK and added that he was always for elected General Secretary for the party and has been demanding holding of polls for that post.

However, the party had amended its bye-laws to have Coordinator and Joint Coordinator at the helm.

Palaniswamy was opposed to Sasikala. He sided with AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam when the latter revolted against Sasikala.