Ex-Vice Prez Dhankhar visits INLD chief Abhay Chautala's residence

Gurugram: In a gesture rich with familial warmth and political symbolism, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited the Gurugram residence of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) president Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday.

The visit, described by Chautala as an "invitation", carried deep emotional resonance for the Chautala family, who regard Dhankhar as both a respected elder and a guiding force in public life.

Abhay Chautala, grandson of legendary farmer leader Devi Lal, shared a heartfelt message following the visit, praising the couple's simplicity, humility, and dedication to the nation.

"Their presence is always a source of immense strength for us," Chautala said on his Instagram post, adding that Dhankhar’s blessings and support continue to inspire his family to serve the people with greater commitment and resolve.

Dhankhar, who resigned from the vice presidency earlier this year, has maintained close ties with the Chautala family, particularly given Devi Lal's role in mentoring him during his early political career.

While the visit was framed as a personal interaction, Chautala's public expression of reverence for Dhankhar may signal a renewed alignment of values between the two leaders, rooted in shared legacy and rural advocacy.

"I pray to God for his good health and long life," Chautala said, underscoring the emotional depth of the meeting.

"His support and guidance will inspire us to fulfil our responsibilities even better." Such moments of personal connection between veteran leaders and regional stalwarts may well shape the relationship between the two proponents of agrarian community.

For now, the meeting stands as a quiet reaffirmation of mutual respect and enduring commitment to public service.

Chautala has been elected to the Haryana Legislative Assembly for four terms since 2010.

He was also the 10th president of Indian Olympic Association.

Besides, he also served as president of the Boxing Federation of India.



