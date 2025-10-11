Excellent infra, ease of biz: UP plays lead role in India’s growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that where there is infrastructure, ease of doing business, and a strong law and order environment, no one can stop global investments from coming there.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh has excellent infrastructure, ease of doing business, and its law and order system is considered exemplary. This coordination has brought extensive investment from both the country and the world to Uttar Pradesh. Today, Uttar Pradesh is playing a leading role in the country’s development,” Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the UP Trade Show Swadeshi Mela, at Champa Devi Park in Gorakhpur on Friday, the UP government said in a statement.

He said that Swadeshi Melas are being organised in every district of the state.

Previously, the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show was held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29 to provide a platform for products manufactured in the state.

More than 2,250 entrepreneurs showcased their products at the International Trade Show. More than 500 foreign buyers visited, and products worth Rs 11,200 crore were sold at the trade show. “This is the picture of the new Uttar Pradesh, which has emerged from a ‘BIMARU’ (sick) state to an ‘Udyam (enterprise-oriented) Pradesh’,” Adityanath said.

The acronym ‘BIMARU’ was coined by demographer Ashish Bose in the mid-1980s, formed from the first letters of names of some of the country’s then poorest states -- Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The UP chief minister said that when enterprises are established, employment will be generated. Connectivity will improve, and this connectivity will benefit not only industries but also ordinary citizens.

With the establishment of enterprises, new technology will emerge and new employment opportunities will be created.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has progressed, overcoming its image as a ‘BIMARU’ state and becoming the growth engine of the country’s economy.

Hitting out at the previous governments in the state, Adityanath said that before 2017, setting up an

enterprise in Uttar Pradesh was a dream. At that time, there was such anarchy that people were eager to flee.

After 2017, a strong security environment was created under the double-engine government. A zero-tolerance policy was adopted. Industrial regulations were simplified.

The ease of doing business was improved. MSMEs were granted the exemption to obtain NOCs for up to 1,000 days. This created a strong entrepreneurial environment. MSME units facing closure in the state began to find a new lease on life.

Today, 9.6 million units are operational in the MSME sector, ensuring employment for 20 million people.

Adityanath also said that MSMEs generate the maximum employment after agriculture. It remains a sector that provides employment even in times of crisis. He pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic, when 4 million workers from other states migrated to Uttar Pradesh, they found support in the MSME sector.

The chief minister further said that Uttar Pradesh is becoming a model of self-reliance in every field.

Uttar Pradesh has made rapid progress in law and order as well as infrastructure. It has made significant strides in highways, railways, airways, and inland waterways.

Yogi Adityanath also appealed to all citizens to use only indigenous products.

He said, “When we adopt Swadeshi, the labour of artisans and

craftsmen will be respected. Swadeshi will keep the country’s money in the country. The profits from Swadeshi will be used to build the nation.”