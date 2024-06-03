Exit polls indicate massive gains for BJP in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The exit polls by various news channels and agencies indicated massive gains for the BJP in Lok Sabha elections in Odisha.

The NDTV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls showed that the BJP would win 15 to 18 Lok Sabha seats while the ruling Biju Janata Dal may get 3 to 7 seats out of the total 21 seats in the State. It projected that the Congress would fail to open its account in the State this time.

News24-Today’s Chanakya projected that the BJP would win 16 seats while the BJD and Congress would get four and one seat respectively.

India TV, in its exit polls, indicated that the BJP may win 15 to 17 seats, while the BJD would get four to six seats. It showed that the Congress would win one seat. The ABP-C Voter Exit Polls showed that the BJP would win 17 to 19 seats while the BJD would get 1 to 3 seats only.

According to India Today-Axis My India, BJP would win 18 to 20 seats while BJD may win 0 to 2 seats.

According to Republic PMarq Exit Poll, BJP is likely to register its victory in 14 seats while giving only 8 seats to the BJD. The News18 Mega Exit Poll predicted the BJP could secure 13-15 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJD could hold on to 6-8 seats.

In terms of vote share, the BJP is projected to get 51 per cent votes, BJD 33 per cent and Congress 13 per cent.

The exit polls also predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls.

Odisha, with a total of 21 constituencies, went to polls across four phases with the first phase held on May 13, and the following phases held on May 20, May 25 and June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJD sustained its leading position by winning 12 out of 21 seats, although this was a drop from their previous count of 20 out of 21 seats in 2014.

The BJP, which had not been a significant force in the State earlier, made notable progress by capturing 8 seats in 2019, up from just 1 seat in 2014. The Congress, on the other hand, secured 1 seat in the 2019 elections in Odisha, marking an improvement from zero seat in 2014. The exit poll outcome was declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.